Mexico City- Weeks after Microsoft announced the purchase of Activision Blizzard for 68.7 billion dollars, Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) announced that it will buy Bungie, the creator of Destiny and which was in charge of the development of the first installments of Halo, in a transaction estimated at 3.6 billion dollars.

According to Bungie, the purchase of SIE will allow the studio to push its video games into other entertainment media globally, while maintaining its creative independence and preserving the development and publication of its franchises.

“In SIE we have found a partner who has unconditionally supported us in everything we are and who wants to accelerate our vision to create entertainment that transcends generations, while preserving the creative independence that beats at the heart of Bungie,” the studio said in a statement. .

“Like us, SIE believes that the worlds of video games are just the beginning of what our IPs (intellectual properties) can be. Together, we will share the dream of creating and fostering the innovation of iconic franchises that unite friends around the world. , families across generations, and fans across multiple entertainment platforms and media.”

With the purchase, Bungie hopes to accelerate the hiring of more talent to expand its vision, both in new worlds to explore, and in more content for Destiny 2.

For his part, Jim Ryan, president and CEO of SIE, confirmed in a statement that Bungie will remain an independent studio and that it will publish its works on multiple platforms, without specifying which ones and for how long.

“Bungie’s world-class experience in developing multiple live game platforms and services will help us achieve our vision of expanding PlayStation to hundreds of millions of gamers,” said Ryan.

“Bungie is a great innovator and has developed great tools that will help PlayStation Studios reach new heights, under the leadership of Hermen Hulst (head of PlayStation Studios).”