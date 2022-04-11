The audio line of Sony in Mexico it grows once again. This time with the LinkBuds, a pair of headphones that the company presents as an innovation in the marketwhich is not only committed to audio quality and connectivity, but also to the everyday use experience.

Features of Sony LinkBuds

The Sony LinkBuds are dynamic, open-diaphragm wireless headphones., so its interaction with the ear is different from those that seek to hermetically close the hearing. They are also a pair of lightweight headphones with a design that fits the external shape of the ear.

The idea behind this design, found in many high-end hearing aids, is to make both the sound from the environment and what is heard through the device have presence for the user. With that, you can have a device with audio quality, which at the same time allows you to have interactions without greatly modifying the user experience. However, this can compromise audio quality.

Sony LinkBuds presents an open design against the hermetic trend of the brand | Source: Sony

Most audio devices today have mechanisms to isolate the user. While this is a feature that has recently revolutionized the world of audio with noise cancellation and the ergonomics of the cushions to seal the ear canal seeking less interference from external noises and improve sound quality and clarity.

The LinkBuds concept is opposed to this line of development, taking up different forms of design and, above all, making use of the audio technologies that are already part of your high-end devices, such as the DSEE (Digital Sound Enhancement Engine)which through AI reduces compression levels to provide better dynamic range.

We recommend: Sony reveals a VR device ready for the next gen

On the other hand, as they are also headphones dedicated to a less specific market in the audio sector, they seek to have quick access functions, such as a button to directly open Spotify and multimedia and communication controls associated with your devices.

The presale to acquire the Sony LinkBuds in Mexico will be from April 11 to 24, 2022; the product launch day will be April 25 and its price is 3,499 Mexican pesos.

Don’t forget to comment on the TierraGamer’s social networks or join our Discord server to continue the conversation.