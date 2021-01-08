Preparing for CES 2021, Sony just announce officially the arrival of your new Bravia XR televisions, the world’s first televisions with cognitive intelligence, employing a completely new processing method that goes beyond conventional artificial intelligence designed to replicate the way we see and hear humans.

The cognitive processor divides the screen into multiple zones and detects where the “focal point” is in the image. While conventional AI can only detect and analyze image elements such as color, contrast, and detail individually, the new XR cognitive processor can contrast multiple items at once, just like the brain does. And it is that although we are not able to perceive it, when we look at any object, we unconsciously focus on specific points of it and its surroundings.

Thus, all elements fit together for the best end result and for everything in the scene to be in sync and realistic, something that conventional AI cannot achieve.

Moreover, it can also analyze the position of the sound in the signal to precisely match the action on the screen. Further, can turn any sound into immersive 3D sound for incredible realism with an immersive soundscape. It learns, analyzes and understands never-before-seen amounts of data and intelligently optimizes every pixel, frame and scene so that Sony achieves more realistic pictures and sounds than ever before.

According Masaomi Ando, head of the TV division of Sony Europe, “Sony’s intention is to constantly innovate in television technology to always offer the most immersive viewing experience possible. The new BRAVIA XR televisions transmit reality better than ever thanks to the processing power of the world’s first cognitive processor, which goes far beyond conventional AI«.

Thus, with up to six families of televisions, the new Bravia XR series will have features such as technology Bravia core, developed to add value and present exclusive Sony experiences; the technology Sound-from-Picture Reality, which adjusts the position of the sound to the images on the screen to offer a unique realistic experience; the Google TV entertainment experience and hands-free voice control functions; the compatibility with smart speakers from Google and Amazon; and advanced hardware features like compatibility with HDMI 2.1, which means they will support 4K at 120fps for next-gen gaming consoles, as well as eARC and variable refresh rates.

MASTER Series Z9J 8K LED

With two models of 85 and 75 inches, these televisions stand out for the combination of the precision of a Full Array LED panel with the exclusive technologies Bravia XR Triluminos Pro, XR Contrast Booster and XR 8K Upscaling, which achieve incredible 8K realism with some more realistic colors, and much more intense black tones and highlights.

MASTER Series A90J OLED

Keeping a huge 83-inch model, this time Sony expands this family with two 65-inch and 55-inch televisions, more affordable for the average home. As its name indicates, this time we find OLED panels, backed by XR Triluminos Pro and XR OLED Contrast technologies for intelligent lighting adjustment, achieving more intense highlights and darker blacks with a color palette. broader and more realistic.

A80J OLED

Outside of its MASTER series, but keeping an OLED panel, we will once again have the inclusion of XR OLED Contrast, Motion Clarity and Triluminos Pro technologies, which will adjust the brightness for higher peaks in the light and darker blacks in the shadow while a wider palette is maintained to reproduce each color with subtle real-world differences, and moving images are precisely controlled to minimize blur.

It also highlights the presence of the improved Acoustic Surface Audio + audio technology, which will offer us a more precise sound position and immersive cinema sound, making images and sound in perfect harmony.

X95J 4K LED and X90J 4K LED

Minimalist one-piece design with a Seamless Edge bezel that hugs the screen in a single elegant glass panel and keeps the viewer focused on the image without distraction, combines the precision of a Full Array LED panel, XR Triluminos Pro and XR Contrast Booster providing incredible 8K realism with rich blacks and highlights.

In addition to the XR Motion Clarity and X-Wide Angle technologies, which will offer true and intense colors from any angle, while retaining more colors and brightness than in other conventional LED televisions.

While the X95J 4K LED will be available in three 85-, 75- and 65-inch models, the X90J 4K LED will focus on slightly smaller sizes, with four 75-, 65-, 55- and 50-inch variants.