Sony has announced that the Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth's “official” smart TV is the Sony Bravia XR series. What does it mean? Nothing actually, since there are no particular functions if you use this television model while playing the Square Enix video game. This is purely a marketing gimmick, part of the agreements between Sony and Square Enix.
According to Sony, “Sony BRAVIA XR TV is the official gaming television for this publication [ndr, Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth]offering the ultimate gameplay experience to guide users as they take on the role of Cloud Strife and pursue Sephiroth, the legendary swordsman.”
Sony Bravia XR is the television of PS5
More generally, Sony proposes its Sony Bravia XR series as the perfect model for playing with PS5.
The company explains that “Equipped with the intelligent Cognitive Processor XR, these TVs deliver unparalleled images and sounds that bring you directly into the gameplay, as well as specific game settings via the new Game Menu and other updated features, including:”
- Auto HDR Tone Mapping
- Auto-Genre Picture Mode
- Cognitive Processor XR with XR Clear Image
- Game Menu (VRR, Motion-Blur Reduction, Black Equalizer, Crosshairs and more)
- HDMI 2.1
In closing, Sony also mentions the INZONE M9 (review here) and the INZONE Buds (review here).
Speaking instead of the video game, the director reveals that a famous minigame will not be there.
