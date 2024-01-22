Sony has announced that the Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth's “official” smart TV is the Sony Bravia XR series. What does it mean? Nothing actually, since there are no particular functions if you use this television model while playing the Square Enix video game. This is purely a marketing gimmick, part of the agreements between Sony and Square Enix.

According to Sony, “Sony BRAVIA XR TV is the official gaming television for this publication [ndr, Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth]offering the ultimate gameplay experience to guide users as they take on the role of Cloud Strife and pursue Sephiroth, the legendary swordsman.”