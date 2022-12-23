Over the past year, a lot of rumors have been circulating about the fourth Spider-Man- movie which sparked concern among Marvel fans. Will there be a sequel or not? Tom Rothman, chairman of Sony Pictures, now puts all doubt aside and leaves in a conversation with The Hollywood Reporter (finally) looking at his cards.

It remains remarkably quiet at film giant Marvel. Not a word is said about a possible one spider man 4, something the fans have been waiting for for a while. Especially after the last movie No Way Home ended with a major cliffhanger. The rumor mill has been running at full speed over the past year. Finally, there is the redeeming answer.

Sony Pictures Entertainment chairman Tom Rothman confirms to The Hollywood Reporter that a fourth live action of the popular superhero is indeed planned. ,,Count on it. Only when you can expect it, I don’t know.”

Spider Man

The first Spider-Man movie was released in 2017 Homecoming, starring British actor Tom Holland. appeared just two years later Far From Homewith the icing on the cake in 2021 the film No Way Home. The latter even became the most successful Marvel film of the past year and appears to be an absolute top favorite among many Marvel fans. The Spider-Man reunion with Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield may have something to do with this.