with the new PSPlus planned to reach our hands next June, it seems that Sony is doing everything possible so that the public subscribes to this service in a traditional way. Thus, Cases of users who cannot redeem their PS Plus and PS Now codes have begun to be reported.

For several hours, users have begun to point out that when trying to redeem a PS Plus and PS Now code through a prepaid card, the servers do not work for them. Currently, this is something that is only affecting people trying to accumulate subscriptions in select regions. Although this seems to be a measure against those who try to take advantage of the systemthere are also injured parties who simply want to renew their period of service.

As you may recall, those of you who have a PS Now subscription, may be credited towards Premium status in the new PS Plus service. In this way, many people have begun to accumulate subscriptions to pay less and have access to the best option available from June.

This isn’t something entirely new, PlayStation long ago canceled annual subscriptions to PS Now to remedy this. Similarly, PlayStation has resolved important questions about the new PS Plus.

Sony should find a way to combat all those who want to take advantage of the system, this without harming normal users. Similarly, it is a pity that people take advantage of this situation. With the new PS Plus planned for early June, this won’t be a problem in the future.

