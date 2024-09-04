For months now, many reports have come to light related to the alleged console PS5 Proensuring the kind of components that will come inside such as a 2TB hard drive, as well as a processor that will run games at their full potential PC-style. However, trying to sell this new product could be challenging, and it seems that Sony has already found the perfect way to promote it and get fans to not hesitate to shell out their money.

Recently on the podcast known as XNCthe user who calls himself MAGG He said that during the second advance of Rockstar for GTA 6 we will know that Sony has blocked the marketing rights of the game only for PS5 and PS5 Pro. His co-star asked what that would mean for him. Xboxto which he replied: “nothing, they are still getting it… it just won’t get any marketing exposure, that’s all.”

Here is the fragment:

Can confirm I’ve heard (and mentioned in a video) that Sony is going to use GTA6 for heavy marketing of the PS5 Pro. Don’t take as confirmation though – pinch of salt until it’s announced. https://t.co/kSCxOwNoda — RedGamingTech (@RedGamingTech) September 3, 2024

Since always Sony has had a close relationship with the games of the franchise GTAsince its first three releases were at the time exclusive to its consoles, to that is added that some were developed thinking about the components of these. So having an advertising campaign to demonstrate the power of PS5 Pro It would make sense, and they also have to convince users without a console to buy one, and what better way than with the most anticipated video game of recent years.

That means, that within Xbox There will be no commercial advances of the video game, although that does not mean that it will not appear on its consoles, but rather the advertising campaign will choose to be focused on Sonysomething it has done with other major titles on the market. However, it is mentioned that this is just a rumor; first, the existence of PS5 Pro And second, it is mentioned that the advertising campaign part is in talks and has not yet been finalized.

Remember that GTA 6 will arrive at some point in 2025 for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. The version of PC will come later.

Via: TT

Author’s note: Sony can use money to block marketing without a doubt. But the result will only be seen when the game is finally released.