sony has launched an investigation after a group of ransomware claimed to have violated the Japanese company’s systems. Earlier this week, it was reported that the group of ransomware Ransomed.vc was threatening to sell a cache of supposedly stolen data to the Japanese company.

“All systems of sony are successfully engaged,” the group stated on both the light and dark web. “We will not blackmail you! We will sell the data. Because sony He doesn’t want to pay. THE DATA IS FOR SALE!”

In response to these statements, sony told IGN:

“We are currently investigating the situation and have no further comment at this time.”

Although the claims of Ransomed.vc have not been verified, Cyber ​​Security Connect informs that this relative newcomer ransomware “has racked up an impressive number of victims” since appearing on the scene last month.

It also indicates that the group has posted some evidence of hacking, including what appear to be screenshots of an internal login page from sonyan internal PowerPoint presentation, several Java files, and a file tree structure from the leak that apparently includes around 6,000 files.

Ransomed.vc It also indicated a “release date” of September 28, which will presumably be when it releases the data wholesale if no one buys it.

In 2011, the network PlayStation of sony suffered a massive breach that resulted in the personal details of approximately 77 million accounts being exposed and service being disconnected for 23 days.

Via: VGC

Editor’s note: Here we go again. At the moment no consequences have been heard, I just hope that they don’t steal money from the fans 🙁 and that sony Get to the bottom of this soon.