As the US Trade Federation ramps up its pressure on Activision’s purchase of Blizzard, Microsoft unveiled a 10-year agreement to bring games from call of duty to Nintendo consoles. Although some saw this move as a way to make it clear that the series will not become an Xbox exclusive, others, like Sony, have pointed out that this is just a desperate move.

According to a report by MLex, a site specializing in mergers and corporate movements, the recent announcement of bringing Call of Duty games to Nintendo consoles was not to the liking of Sony, since they have pointed out that this makes clear Microsoft’s desperation to approve Activision Blizzard purchase. It has been mentioned that the Japanese company considers this movement as “smoke and mirrors”.

In this sense, Sony has indicated that the agreement does not make much sense for Activision. Specifically, it is mentioned that the Nintendo public is not interested in Call of Duty gamessomething that was made clear with the failure of Ghost on the Wii U. Along with this, the challenge of bringing games like Warzoneor whatever the next major installment is, to the Switch is something Activision doesn’t like, according to Sony.

Finally, Sony has pointed out that Nintendo’s role in this conflict is much less, since the exclusivity of Activision Blizzard games is not something that actually affects them or their services. On related issues, there is already a date for the first incursion of Warzone 2. Similarly, Modern Warfare II exceeds the sales of Elden Ring.

Both Sony and Microsoft are doing everything possible so that each other’s plans do not come to fruition. While Sony’s arguments on this occasion make sense, considering the success of the Switch, it doesn’t completely rule out the idea that, if Warzone gets to run well on this platform, don’t be a hit for Nintendo and Xbox.

