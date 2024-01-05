As we have known for some time, Sony will be at CES 2024 and on this occasion he will hold his own presentation: this is a real tradition for the Japanese company and it is possible that in this event news in the videogame sector will also emerge, with some clues that suggest news regarding PlayStation VR2.

In fact, the question was already raised when the confirmation of Sony's presence at CES 2024 arrived, but some clues seem to go more specifically and confirm, in some way, the fact that during the presentation there may be space for games dedicated to PlayStation VR2.

One of the promotional images from Sony's presentation at CES 2024 clearly shows the symbol Ghostbusters with the presence of the PlayStation VR2 Sense controllers, indicating the presence of the viewer and also probably of the game in question, as well as other innovations in this area.