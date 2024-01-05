As we have known for some time, Sony will be at CES 2024 and on this occasion he will hold his own presentation: this is a real tradition for the Japanese company and it is possible that in this event news in the videogame sector will also emerge, with some clues that suggest news regarding PlayStation VR2.
In fact, the question was already raised when the confirmation of Sony's presence at CES 2024 arrived, but some clues seem to go more specifically and confirm, in some way, the fact that during the presentation there may be space for games dedicated to PlayStation VR2.
One of the promotional images from Sony's presentation at CES 2024 clearly shows the symbol Ghostbusters with the presence of the PlayStation VR2 Sense controllers, indicating the presence of the viewer and also probably of the game in question, as well as other innovations in this area.
A cryptic image but not too much
In fact, the new PS5 virtual reality viewer was the protagonist of Sony's CES 2022 and 2023, first with a still vague presentation and then with direct tests of the device on that occasion, so it is likely that the same event will be used to promote the device again this year.
On the other hand, PlayStation VR2 has disappeared a bit from Sony's already sparse communication in recent times, so there would probably be a need for some news in this regard, which could therefore arrive in the next few days.
We remind you that the Sony conference at CES 2024 will be held at 2:00 am on January 9, 2024, so it doesn't take long to know the truth. On the other hand, it is unlikely that the PS5 Pro will be presented on this occasion, according to analysts and insiders.
