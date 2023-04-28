













Sony assures that Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 will arrive during its current fiscal year | EarthGamer

Although many are eager for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2the information about him is very little. Outside of a reveal trailer and an appearance in a PlayStation 5 ad, the spidery hero has been largely absent. However, it seems that it is still on its way to our consoles.

Sony’s fiscal years typically run from April through March of the following year. This means that the new Spider-Man game could come out anytime between now and March 2024. However, the current lack of promotion could indicate that it would make its appearance in the last months of this window.

Some rumors in the past claimed that Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 It would arrive in the month of September 2023. This was apparently confirmed by the voice actor who will give life to Venom on his social networks. However, neither Sony nor Insomniac, its developers, have shared an official release date. When do you think it will come out?

What do we know about Marvel’s Spider-Man 2?

Although the information about Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is sparse, its first trailer gave us an idea of ​​what to expect. From the outset it seems that we will have the possibility of playing with both Peter Parker and Miles Morales. Since we saw them fighting side by side with a group of thugs.

Source: Insomniac

As for the villains, it seems that the main ones will be Kraven The Hunter and Venom. Of course, we still don’t know what the story will be that will bring both villains into conflict with the protectors of New York. We hope that a new trailer will be released soon with more details of its story and gameplay. Does this sequel excite you?

Don’t stop following us on Google news. You can also go to our discord to talk about games and other topics.