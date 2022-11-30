We are a few days away from the official departure of The Callisto Protocol, project in which terror will predominate thanks to the direction of the creator of the franchise of Dead Space. And with this, little by little more details of the development are emerging, revealing that Sony supported the project to go ahead with some employees of its own staff.

It’s not much of a surprise that this kind of thing happens, since some creators tend to help more independent projects, mostly with visual arts themes and little else. What is striking here is the number of people who participated, given that approximately 150 appear in the final credits, a large number of collaborators.

It is also important to note that PlayStation has the marketing rights to the game, and it’s strange that they didn’t take the opportunity to make this title an exclusive to their home consoles. At the end of the day, all this can be due to contract issues, since from the beginning it was promised that all types of users could play it on its release day.

In news related to The Callisto Protocol. The first few hours of the game have been confirmed to have already leaked online, with full footage captured from the game in its final stage. If you want to know the most effective ways to avoid spoilers, we invite you to click on the following link.

It is very suspicious that so many people from Sony are involved, and the most striking thing is the revelation until a long time later. Even so, we will hope that the final result is worth it.