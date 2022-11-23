As you probably already know, Sony has issued several documents pointing out the dangers that the purchase of Activision Blizzard by Microsoft. Although some of these communications have not been released to the public, the British Competition and Markets Authority, or CMA for its acronym in English, recently shared one of these documents.

The CMA has published a document that Sony shared last October, which indicates the concerns that PlayStation has regarding the possible monopoly caused by the purchase of Activision Blizzard, as well as the Xbox Game Pass system. In this regard, three groups were mentioned that would be affected in the future. One of these are the players:

“Consumers will be hurt. In the short term, PlayStation gamers may not have access to Call of Duty and may be forced to spend £450 to play titles from their favorite franchise on a platform they wouldn’t otherwise buy. In the medium term, a significant number of PlayStation gamers could switch to Xbox or subscribe to Game Pass, and this scenario would allow Microsoft to raise the prices of its consoles, increase the Xbox Game Pass subscription price, reduce its efforts to innovate its offer and grow the video game industry”.

The second is the competitors:

“PlayStation and Xbox encourage each other and are driven to improve the quality of their products and innovate in order to attract more gamers. Microsoft’s strategy would convince many gamers to stay on Xbox regardless of these factors, including today’s Call of Duty. These users may not have an incentive to switch consoles despite PlayStation’s efforts, and this factor would prevent the company from reaching a large number of gamers, thus discouraging the approval of new investments.”

Finally, mention is made of independent developers:

“Indie developers today have two main options: PlayStation/PS Plus or Xbox/Game Pass. By placing Call of Duty in the Xbox Game Pass catalog, many independent studios will prefer to publish their games on that service. Indie developers will have less bargaining power and will be forced to accept less advantageous deals, a scenario that would lead to them not having enough funds and incentives to create new high-quality games, a possibility that would further hurt consumers.

Sony concludes its document by noting that the purchase of Activision Blizzard represents a danger for the entire video game industry:

“This acquisition represents a threat to the video game industry. If approved, the transaction would bring with it an irreplaceable and independent franchise such as Call of Duty in the hands of Microsoft, which currently has a very successful video game system (Xbox), a popular subscription system (Game Pass), a strong position in PC (Windows) and a major cloud gaming platform (Azure). The only way to preserve the state of the market and protect players is to ensure that Activision remains completely independent.”

As you could see, Sony has pointed out that basically everything Xbox does today, like Game Pass and the cloud service, are considered monopolistic practices, since they there are no more companies that can compete against Microsoft and its resources to create this type of platform. At the moment it is unknown if Xbox issued a response, and if this has been the case, this information has not been shared.

Editor’s Note:

This case is still quite controversial. While Sony’s statements could play a big role in the CMA’s final decision, at the end of the day, nothing will stop the purchase of Activision Blizzard.

Via: CMA