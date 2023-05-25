During the spring showcase of the upcoming PlayStation 5 video games, Sony confirmed that it is working on a portable console, known internally as Project Q. It is not a real standalone machine, but a sort of DualSense controller with in the center an 8-inch LCD screen and 60Hz screen refresh. It will be used to play the titles installed on your PS5 on the go, as long as the device is on the same Wi-Fi network as the PlayStation. A way, in short, to play comfortably in another room. A function that can already be obtained with the appropriate app on a tablet or smartphone, but which here will be conceived in a native way. Jim Ryan, president of Sony Interactive, said during the showcase that Project Q will be unveiled in every detail in the coming months, and that it will be available on the market by the end of 2023. Sony also announced the first headset designed for PlayStation 5, capable of reproducing the three-dimensional audio offered by the console.