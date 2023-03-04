In the past few days sony announced the launch of the range of televisions BRAVIA XR 2023 with Cognitive Processor XR.

The new models in question will be fouror: X95L Mini LEDs, X90L Full Array LED, A95L QD OLED And A80L OLED. The aforementioned televisions will all be equipped with functions designed to allow the user one total immersion during the use of audiovisual contentfrom movies to video games to TV series.

Masashi Takiguchicurrent European Head of Home Entertainment and Sound and future President of Sony Europe, said the following:

Sony’s new BRAVIA TVs are devoted to entertainment, in all its forms: whether you love sports, movies or video games, there’s no better choice. The new models embody our vision in every way and are the result of decades of experience matured by Sony in the sector of TV, cinema and gaming.

The range of BRAVIA XR 2023 televisions can count on a Cognitive Processor XRTM updated with technology XR Clear Image. This allows you to optimize noise reduction and the sharpness of movements to play scenes no blur. Added to this is a better backlight control.

As for the availability of the new models, information about it will be released during the year. For more details about the new Sony TV models, we recommend taking a look at the official site.