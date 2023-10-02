sony has announced another console package PlayStation 5 of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. Including the console PS5 standard and a coupon to download a copy of Spider-Man 2the bundle will launch alongside Insomniac’s game on October 20, 2023. Pricing and pre-sale details for the bundle were not available at the time of publication.

Sony released a console bundle PS5 special edition of Spider-Man 2 in September.

Priced at $599.99, includes the console PS5 standard, a custom console cover design, and a wireless controller DualSense matching set, plus a digital copy of the standard edition of Spider-Man 2.

The New PlayStation 5 Console – Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Bundle will be available starting Oct 20. #SpiderMan2PS5 pic.twitter.com/d2DEhinrsG — PlayStation (@PlayStation) October 2, 2023

console covers PS5 of Spider-Man 2 ($64.99) are also available to order separately, as is the controller DualSense special edition ($79.99 dollars). sony released the latest trailer for Spider-Man 2 last month, showing off its open-world gameplay and expanded New York setting.

Narrated by Insomniac Senior Creative Director Bryan Intihar, the video showed off new locations players will be able to visit in the game, as well as new ways to navigate New York.

In addition to the Manhattan scenario presented in the Spider-Man original from Insomniac and its spin-off Miles Morales, the upcoming sequel has added Queens and Brooklyn, roughly doubling the size of the world map.

Via: VGC

Editor’s note: Excellent opportunity for collectors, we will have to see if the official price is the same or lower than what it would be if you bought everything separately.