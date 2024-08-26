Sony announced his new job these days Blockchain “Soneium”a blockchain Ethereum layer two which is designed to connect Web3 and Web2, through greater scalability and efficiency, creating an enabling environment for developers and content creators.
The project’s goal is to make blockchain technology more accessible by integrating it into mainstream applications. “In the future, we will explore and develop a plan to make the network available to the public and aim to create new services by leveraging the various businesses and IPs within the Sony Group, so that Soneium becomes an infrastructure that everyone can use on a daily basis,” the press release reads.
Although the issue does not strictly concern video games and the section PlayStationit is not at all excluded that these could still be included in the project, given that the idea is to provide an integrated solution for developers and content creators, which can be exploited as an Ethereum-based blockchain.
What possible applications?
Soneium is a public blockchain with an open network that anyone can participate in, Sony says. “By developing the blockchain, which is the underlying infrastructure of Web3, we will be able to provide complete Web3 solutions, from infrastructure to application layer, rather than just providing partial services.”
End users will be able to access Soneium through applications compatible with the network in question and will be able to interact with the Web3 games and with NFT marketplaces provided by each application, as well as with entertainment services.
The idea is to make the platform available to the public and other users, but the fact that Sony can count on a large amount of IP between cinema, music and video games, poses considerable potential for the possible integration of Soneium into the company’s products.
