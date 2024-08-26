Sony announced his new job these days Blockchain “Soneium”a blockchain Ethereum layer two which is designed to connect Web3 and Web2, through greater scalability and efficiency, creating an enabling environment for developers and content creators.

The project’s goal is to make blockchain technology more accessible by integrating it into mainstream applications. “In the future, we will explore and develop a plan to make the network available to the public and aim to create new services by leveraging the various businesses and IPs within the Sony Group, so that Soneium becomes an infrastructure that everyone can use on a daily basis,” the press release reads.

Although the issue does not strictly concern video games and the section PlayStationit is not at all excluded that these could still be included in the project, given that the idea is to provide an integrated solution for developers and content creators, which can be exploited as an Ethereum-based blockchain.