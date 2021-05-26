Sony has announced a strong lineup of PlayStation Plus games for June 2021.

The recently-announced Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown launches into PlayStation Plus on release day, Tuesday, 1st June. The PlayStation 4 fighting game from Sega is of course playable on PlayStation 5 via backwards compatibility.

Also of note: Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown launches on PS Plus and PlayStation Now. It is available to download on PS Plus for two months – June and July – and leaves Plus on 2nd August. The trailer is below:

Espionage-themed cooperative adventure Operation: Tango also makes its PlayStation debut as a PS Plus title on 1st June. It’s the PlayStation 5 version only that’s on PS Plus – and it’s available to download until 5th July. Elsewhere, Operation: Tango, which supports cross-platform play, launches on 1st June on PS4, Xbox One and Xbox Series X and S, and on PC via Steam and the Epic Game Store. The announcement trailer is below:

And finally, EA’s Star Wars Squadrons hits PS Plus on 1st June (you can play via PSVR if you’ve got a headset). It’s available on Plus until 5th July.

Battlefield 5, Stranded Deep, and Wreckfest: Drive Hard, Die Last leave PS Plus on 31st May.

Anything take your fancy?