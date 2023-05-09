sony expands its initiative to search for new emerging developers in the indie field to be launched on PS5 with the Playstation India Hero Projectwhich offers the same experience seen with the PlayStation China Hero Project on Indian territory previously.

Indeed, several interesting teams have emerged from the latter, including TiGames, Thinking Stars, UltiZero Games and others, responsible for games such as FIST: Forged in Shadow Torch and ANNO: Mutationem as well as the upcoming Boundary, EVOTINCTION, Lost Soul Aside, Convallaria and AI-LIMIT.

At this point, Sony aims to achieve similar results by tapping into a huge but still undefined environment such as that of game development in India, through the PlayStation India Hero Project.

The PlayStation India Hero Project logo

It is a question of identifying projects and teams that may be particularly interesting and suitable for the launch of titles on PS5and then provide support to help wrap up development and launch games in different markets.

“As part of our ongoing evolving journey to make sure PlayStation remains the best place to play, we are engaged in various programs of project incubation on a local scale, to identify new and various developers around the world,” reads a communication from Sony Interactive Entertainment India, a division headed by Radhika Thakur.

“The India Hero Project is fueled by this commitment and our faith in the Indian gaming market.” This initiative will be developed through “project-based guidance, teaching and investment”, with the idea of ​​lowering barriers to market entry and showcasing the talents that can emerge from India.