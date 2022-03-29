Customers of the PlayStation console will be able to buy the new version of PlayStation Plus from June, Sony Interactive Entertainment (SID) announced this Monday (29). The service will feature new subscription plans that offer more than 700 games, including classics from early video game releases and PS Now.

The merger between PlayStation Now and PlayStation Plus provides an increase in the game catalog, number of downloads per month and access to older versions of PS1, PS2, Ps3, PS4, PS5, and PSP. Backward compatibility can be accessed on the most expensive plan.

The games catalog may have some limitations of titles consecrated in its debut, which will be expanded. PlayStation points out that more countries, such as Brazil, will soon gain access to the cloud gaming service.

Markets without this service will be offered the Deluxe option at a lower price than the Premium plan. With this, the benefits of the Essential and Extra levels will be included.

“Building on more than 25 years of experience in gaming innovation, this shift to subscription services highlights our ongoing efforts to evolve the area of ​​networked services to meet customer preferences. With the new PlayStation Plus, we will focus on offering a compelling game subscription service with content curated by our exclusive team at PlayStation Studios and partner studios,” says Jim Ryan, President and CEO of SIE, in note.

Check the plans:

PlayStation Plus Essential

– Plan that replaces the current PS Plus, with monthly games and online multiplayer mode – same price, same benefits;

– 2 monthly games for download;

– Cloud storage for saved games;

– BRL 34.90 per month / BRL 84.90 per quarter / BRL 199.90 per year

PlayStation Plus Extra

– Basic plan benefits with a catalog of up to 400 PS4 and PS5 games, including PlayStation Studios games;

– Games available for download;

– BRL 52.90 per month / BRL 139.90 per quarter / BRL 339.90 per year

Play Station Plus Premium

– Not yet available in Brazil, it contains all the benefits of the Essential and Extra plans plus 340 PS1, PS2, Ps3 and PSP games via cloud or download;

– Streaming games on PS4, PS5 and PC;

– Time-limited game experimentation to test before purchase.

– In the US: $17.99 per month / $49.99 per quarter / $119.99 per year

Play Station Plus Deluxe

– To countries without cloud gaming, such as Brazil, the plan offers PS1, PS2 and PSP games by download, in addition to the Essential and Extra benefits;

– BRL 59.90 per month / BRL 159.90 per quarter / BRL 389.90 per year

