The future of Epic Games still looking bright. The video game developer announced the incorporation of investments from more than 2 million dollars (millions of dollars) coming from Sony Group Corporation and LEGO Group.

The news comes after it was also announced that Epic Games and LEGO intend to make a metaverse in collaborationwhich could also be linked to the investment that Sony presented, being one of the largest competitors in the entertainment and video game market, through PlayStation.

According to the financial report of Epic Games, its valuation grew to $32.5 billion, which is a significant uptick from its 2021 valuation, which closed at $28.7 billion. making it one of the top five most valuable startups in the entire United States.

LEGO and Epic Games revealed a joint collaboration | Source: EpicGames

Likewise, these two movements respond to a series of collaborations that companies have with each other, ranging from the development of new video games, to new content and implementations in which they already have assets.

Sony and PlayStation in the corporate buying war with Microsoft and Xbox

After the Xbox’s multimillion-dollar acquisition of Activision BlizzardIt seemed obvious that Sony would respond with some similar announcement, showing the strength that its platform intends to take at the start of a new generation of consoles.

PlayStation acquired Bungie | Source: Twitter

PlayStation responded by buying Bungie soon after.. However, it does not seem that the Japanese company has more intentions to buy studios to add them to its ecosystem. However, it continues to collaborate with more companies to bring news to its console and its other entertainment services.

For its part, Epic Games continues to grow as a company, which also makes it more difficult for someone to acquire it; especially after the lawsuits he filed against Apple Inc. and Alphabet Inc., for the monetization scheme and purchases within the apps of their mobile operating systems (iOS and Android).

