Sony Interactive Entertainment has announced that it will be holding a free weekend of online multiplayer for owners of PS5 and PS4 from September 16 to 17, 2023, giving you the opportunity to immerse yourself in online games without needing to subscribe to PlayStation Plus.

During this free online weekend, there will be plenty of games to take advantage of, with the promotion of sony including titles like Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, Diablo IV and Grand Theft Auto V.

PS Plus It is available in three different levels. Level Essential offers the basic package of online multiplayer and free games for PS5 and PS4 each month. PS Plus Extra is the next level, bringing a wider selection of titles for PS4 and PS5 which basically replaces the old service PS Now of sony. Finally, the level Premium adds all of the above, plus a selection of retro titles from PlayStation.

Remember that subscriptions for all levels of PlayStation Plus They just went up in price, you can check all the prices by month, quarter and year in this link.

Via: PSU

Editor’s note: Hmm, I guess Sony really needs people to be attracted to its PlayStation Plus service, especially now that they have just raised the price of all levels. I’m not sure this strategy will work, but if you have the games and don’t have Plus, take advantage of the weekend.