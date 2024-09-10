Sony has officially unveiled its next iteration of the PS5, or to give it its full name, the PlayStation 5 Pro.

The digital-only PS5 Pro is set to arrive on 7th November. It will cost £699.99/$699.99. Preorders will begin later this month, on 26th September. It will include a 2TB SSD, a DualSense wireless controller and – as the PS5 did – a copy of Astro’s Playroom pre-installed. As a general point, you will need to buy the vertical stand separately (£24.99).

The separate disc drive is also compatible – as per the current Slim model – but costs an additional £99.99.

The main benefit of the PS5 Pro is that it will allow for Fidelity level graphics at Performance level frame rates. It does this with three key features, as laid out by PlayStation:

Upgraded GPU: With PS5 Pro, we are upgrading to a GPU that has 67 percent more Compute Units than the current PS5 console and 28 percent faster memory. Overall, this enables up to 45 percent faster rendering for gameplay, making the experience much smoother.

Advanced Ray Tracing: We’ve added even more powerful ray tracing that provides more dynamic reflection and refraction of light. This allows the rays to be cast at double, and at times triple, the speeds of the current PS5 console.

AI-Driven Upscaling: We’re also introducing PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution, an AI-driven upscaling that uses a machine learning-based technology to provide super sharp image clarity by adding an extraordinary amount of detail.

Additionally, the console has PS5 Pro Game Boost, which PlayStation says will apply to “more than 8,500 backward compatible PS4 games playable on PS5 Pro.”

Says PlayStation: “This feature may stabilize or improve the performance of supported PS4 and PS5 games. Enhanced Image Quality for PS4 games is also available to improve the resolution on select PS4 games. PS5 Pro will also launch with the latest wireless technology, Wi- Fi 7, in territories supporting this standard. VRR and 8K gaming are also supported.”

Image credit: PlayStation

Today’s PS5 Pro reveal comes as no real surprise. After all, Sony’s official 30th anniversary artwork, which the company shared towards the end of last week, appeared to tease the next version of its PS5 console, and here it is in all its glory much like the drawing depicted.

Earlier this week, Sony also increased the price of the PS5’s DualSense controller. Coincidence?

Are you interested in getting yourself a PS5 Pro ahead of the winter holidays?