Sony Interactive Entertainment officially presented Backbone One – PlayStation Editionan officially licensed accessory compatible with iPhonea sort of controller that aesthetically resembles the DualSense and that allows you to play mobile titles at their best, especially those in remote play on consoles PlayStation.

More details are available below, courtesy of the PlayStation Blog.

Inspired by the look of the DualSense wireless controller, it allows you to easily play your PlayStation games on iPhone via PS Remote Play

I am delighted to introduce Backbone One – PlayStation Edition, an officially licensed mobile controller for iPhone users.

Backbone One – PlayStation Edition was designed by our design team in collaboration with the genius minds of PlayStation. The colors, materials and elegant finishes are all inspired by the design of the PS5 console’s DualSense wireless controller, including the transparent front keys and the unique and distinctive appearance. It integrates seamlessly with other PS5 products, such as the Pulse 3D headset, which you can connect directly to Backbone One – PlayStation Edition.

Backbone One is the must-have accessory for PlayStation on iPhone. If you have broadband internet and a PS5 or PS4 console, connect an iPhone to Backbone One and start playing your PS5 and PS4 games right away with the power of the PS Remote Play app, in and out of the home *. For more information, visit the PlayStation Remote Play website: https://www.playstation.com/remote-play/

Backbone One also works flawlessly with games from the App Store and other game streaming services that support controllers, including Genshin Impact, Fantasian, Call of Duty: Mobile, and more. Players can download the Backbone app for a personalized PlayStation experience. Within the app you will be able to see several PlayStation integrations, such as custom glyphs representing the iconic PlayStation symbols and you will have the opportunity to explore hundreds of games.

Within the Backbone app, players will also find a dedicated line with the latest releases and updates from PlayStation.

Backbone One is powered by the iPhone device, so charging is not required. For more information on Backbone One – PlayStation Edition, please visit: https://playbackbone.com/playstation.

We are thrilled with the release of Backbone One – PlayStation Edition and can’t wait for PlayStation fans around the world to try it out. Backbone One – PlayStation Edition will be available in the following countries at launch: United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Sweden, the Netherlands and the United Kingdom, with more and more countries to follow . We hope players have a great time with Backbone One – PlayStation Edition.