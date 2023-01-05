Unreal Engine technology is no longer just used in video games. Thanks to a series of innovations, the Epic Games engine has played a role in the creation of movies and series in recent years. Now, during the presentation of sony at CES 2023, a collaboration with Sony Honda Mobility was confirmed, to integrate Unreal Engine technology into the new car brand of the Japanese company.

This new car is known as Afeela, and it will be the company’s first electric car. Although there are no specific details at the moment, it is expected to go on sale in North America in 2026. Along with this, this model will have a fully integrated PS5so you can enjoy games and entertainment on the go.

Via: CES 2023