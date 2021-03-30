Journalistic logic indicates that when rumors are very strong and persistent, it is a sign that the information is true. That is what happened with the digital stores of PS3, PSP and PS Vita.

Sony announced officially that it will terminate the services of the Playstation Store for Playstation 3 and PSP platforms and 27 for PS Vita.

However, it will allow you to return to download and access games and content that users have in their account and can also redeem coupons of Playstation Plus they have to their credit.

It will take effect from July 2, when the Playstation Store will no longer be available on Playstation 3 and PSP and The remaining purchase functions for this platform will be retired. On PS Vita the store will close on August 27.

Regardless of space or format, all videos or other digital content will be freely accessible that have been acquired at any time.

Instead, what will be lost iss the possibility of acquiring video games, downloadable content or other products that are in stores. Nor can internal purchases be made on titles that have any option in this regard, as is the case with DLCs.

Sony’s portable console did not have one in favor, smaller, without a reader and with an at least questionable design.

Once the date has expired, If the player has money saved in his account, he will not be able to use it either on any of the three Sony consoles and will be charged to future purchases, both on PS4 and PS5.

In the case of those who do not have these last two consoles, the money will remain stored in the account and a refund can be requested so as not to lose it and that no one is left without it.

The decision, advanced a few days ago by The Gamer, It occurs after the closure of the store in its web and mobile version last October 2020. A sign that for many was interpreted as a foretaste of things to come.

This movement will culminate with the definitive closure of access through consoles, as confirmed by Playstation on its support page.

What cannot be made are purchases of digital content, video games or content within the game of PS3, PSP and PS Vita. In addition, vouchers with funds such as gift cards cannot be redeemed on any of the three consoles, but they will be saved and will be usable in the PS Store and the Playstation App of PS4 and PS5.

Unforeseen end

The PlayStation 3 hit the market in 2006 and the PSP in 2004, however the PS Vita is a more recent console, having debuted in 2011.

For many experts, the decision to close their store like that of the other platforms is classified as hasty and even unnecessary.

What will continue to exist are physical video games, but since these are no longer distributed and digital reproductions dominate the market, it could be said that Sony has just shed a huge part of its legacy.

Other services that the company has closed for Playstation 3 are Pluto TV and the streaming service Twitch, which cannot be used on PS Vita either.

