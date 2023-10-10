The Japanese corporation Sony presented an updated and smaller version of its PlayStation 5 (PS5) game console. The company made the corresponding announcement on Tuesday, October 10, on its website.

“As the holiday season approaches, we are excited to announce that we have a new PS5 model coming out. To meet the evolving needs of gamers, our engineering and design teams collaborated to develop a new form factor that provides greater choice and flexibility,” the statement said.

The updated PlayStation 5 will be released in two versions: Digital Edition without a disc drive and Blu-ray Ultra HD with a disc drive. Both versions will have a built-in 1 TB SSD.

Compared to current models, their updated counterparts will decrease in volume by more than 30%, and in weight by 18% and 24%. In addition, the updated PS5 Digital Edition adds the ability to connect an external drive, which will be sold separately for $79.99.

Sales are scheduled to start this November in select US retail stores and on the PlayStation website. Once stock of the current PS5 sells out, the upgraded version will be the only model available.

The cost of the new product will be $499.99 for the version of the console with a disk drive and $449.99 for the Digital Edition.

Earlier, on August 23, Sony announced a portable console called PlayStation Portal, which will have an eight-inch LCD display with a resolution of 1080p and a frequency of 60 Hz. The new item will cost $199.99.