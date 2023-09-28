Unfortunately Sony seems to have no peace when it comes to cyber attacks. Lately, the well-known hacker group acting under the name of Ransomed.vchas claimed responsibility for the latest attack suffered by the latter, on several websites mainly dealing with leak of confidential information of large companies.

Ransomed.vc initially asked a ransom of $2.5 million to “return” the stolen information to Sony itself, and avoid its disclosure. The entertainment giant, but not only, promptly refused to pay as often happens in these events. However, the courageous choice triggered a reaction from the Ransomed.vc cybercriminals, who they auctioned off all the stolen information to Sony.

The threat to make Sony data public

Unfortunately, however, for Sony the bad news does not end here, in fact the Ransomed.vc group has also declared that, if the auction goes deserted without any buyer winning the sensitive data, the latter will be placed in the public domainand this would be a really bad blow for the multinational.

CyberSecurity Connecta cybersecurity company, stated in their report that all Sony systems were compromised, leading to a leak of a lot of sensitive data. These would include login credentials, PowerPoint presentations, Java files, HTML logs over 6000 internal documents and other company information classified as sensitive. Furthermore, CyberSecurity Connect was able to establish that the cyber attack by Ransomed.vc began around the beginning of the month.

The Ransomed.vc group is making itself known for what it appears to be its purpose, namely search for sensitive data in multinationals and large companies and then use it against themespecially those involving security breaches.

Sony so after the big attack on his service PlayStation Networkwhere the information of 77 million usersfinds himself once again in a very difficult situation, with the ultimatum set to expire in the next few hours.