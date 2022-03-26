Shuhei Yoshidaformer president of the Playstation Studios (Hermen Hulst’s predecessor in this position), he starred in a small but quite significant event on the last day of this year’s Game Developer Conference.

After meeting various developers from all over the world, he first ran into Sam Machkovech (of Ars Technica), the author of this report, then the general manager of Bungie with which he congratulated as they will now be part “of the same family“, finally in a developer of Guerrillawith whom he had a laugh about the NFT.

The current head of Playstation Indies he joked, within a longer conversation, saying “This armor for Aloy … only YOU can have it!“referring to the diffusion of Non-Fungible Tokenin a historical moment in which in the videogame industry they are making their way more and more forcefully.

More Sony folks here, and now Mr. Yoshida jokes about NFTs next to a @Guerrilla dev as part of longer convo. “This armor for Aloy … only YOU can have!” and he laughs. If you wonder whether NFTs are ever coming to PS games … I’m gonna take this sarcastic jab as a no. – Sam Machkovech? GDC (@samred) March 25, 2022

If nothing else, this story might reassure you that Sony it does not plan to take NFTs into account in the grand scheme of things.