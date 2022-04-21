A recent announcement from Sony has made public the new release dates of its pending productions. Some like “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” part I and II, have modified their release dates, so they were postponed until 2023. On the other hand, the film “madam web” finally revealed official launch.

Dakota Johnson will play the young Julia Carpenter. Photo: Composite/Broadcast/Marvel Comics

Who is Madam Web?

madam web She is a clairvoyant mutant, who has served as a mentor to Spider-Man, as well as several heroes. She is traditionally depicted as an old woman who is kept alive through a life support system that resembles a spider web; however, it is not yet known how she will adapt the character in the next film.

Premiere date of “Madame Web”

The film that will feature the protagonists of dakota johnson Y sydney sweeney will hit theaters on July 7, 2023. Days before the premiere of “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse part I”, which has a debut date of June 2, 2023. In addition, according to the well-known insider charles murphy Sony Pictures’ Spider-Man spin-off “Madame Web” is set to begin filming this year.

“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” Part I and II arrive in 2023 and 2024, respectively. Photo: Sony Pictures

The film will be directed by SJ Clarkson and written by screenwriters Burk Sharpless and Matt Sazama, who also wrote the script for “Morbius”, so it would be thought that Sony could consider changing screenwriters due to the failure that was the film starring Jared Leto.