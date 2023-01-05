By Kiyoshi Takenaka

(Reuters) – Japan’s Sony and Honda have unveiled prototype new “Afeela” electric vehicles the two companies will jointly build, saying they will enjoy entertainment content in next-generation cars.

Sony previewed the Afeela, which has rounded corners and a sleek black roof, at the CES 2023 tech show in Las Vegas on Wednesday. The car will use technology from hardware giant Qualcomm, including the Snapdragon digital chassis.

“To realize smart mobility, continuous software upgrades and high-performance computing are required,” said Yashuhide Mizuno, CEO of Sony Honda Mobility.

Qualcomm on Wednesday launched a new processor, the Snapdragon Ride Flex SoC, which handles power steering and cockpit functions, including entertainment. Previously, these functions ran on separate chips, and bundling them together could help cut costs, a Qualcomm executive said.

Sony is also looking to build on its traditional strengths in sensors. Afeela will be equipped with more than 40 sensors, Mizuno said. The car will use the 3-D creation tool “Unreal Engine”, from Epic Games, creators of “Fortnite”.

For Honda, the venture with Sony could allow it to accelerate what has so far been a slow shift to electric vehicles. The company has also struggled over the years to make gains in the luxury vehicle market with its Acura brand. The new vehicle will have a premium price.

The partners’ expectation is to deliver their first electric vehicles by the beginning of 2026 in North America.