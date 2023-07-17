Interesting news emerged from the documents of the trial that saw Microsoft pitted against the Federal Trade Commission for the acquisition of Activision Blizzard: during the negotiations for an agreement on the series call of Duty and the games of ABK, sony asked Microsoft to include those from as well Bethesda.
Yes, Jim Ryan he also wanted the various Starfields and The Elder Scrolls VI to be released on PS5 as a condition of agreeing to come to terms with Spencer and associates on the acquisition.
In the document it can be read: “Regarding Bethesda, I made a general point during our discussion by pointing out that talking about a similar treatment for the company’s games would be a logical theme for the parties because it includes some of the concerns about the availability or the different treatment of the games of Activision.”
Ryan’s request
Basically Ryan wanted to get everything, both Activision Blizzard games and those of Bethesda, made exclusive to Xbox. As we know, Microsoft refused to give him the whole pot and the deal fell through.
It is probably (also) for this reason that Sony has continued to get in the way of the acquisition process of Activision Blizzard King, obtaining a much worse deal in extremis, that is when the merger of the two companies is now taken for granted.
