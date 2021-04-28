Sony Interactive Entertainment announced that already sold more than 7.8 million PlayStation 5 units worldwide, surpassing the launch of the PlayStation 4, which sold 7.6 consoles in the same time frame.

The data published in the company’s latest financial report correspond to the last fiscal year and only sales are counted between the launch on November 12, 2020 and March 31, 2021.

According to the Japanese company, 3.3 million PlayStation 5s were sold during the first four months of the year. This means that between November and December 2020, Sony sold 4.5 million next-generation consoles.

In a meeting following that financial results presentation, Hiroki Totoki, Sony’s CFO, spoke about the lack of stock and gave little hope to those who believe that it will be fixed soon.

The supply problems of the PS5 will continue for this year Foto EFE

“As I said before, we are aiming for a higher sales volume than PS4, but can we dramatically increase the supply? No, it is not likely,” confirmed the manager at the meeting.

Unfortunately for those who dream of a PS5 box, difficulties in the supply of consoles are expected to continue over the next few months.

Regarding software, during the last fiscal year They have sold a total of 338.9 million video games for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.

Of these sales, 65% correspond to digital copies, a percentage much higher than the previous year (53%).

The bulk of Cyberpunk 2077’s sales were digital. REUTERS

Video games in digital format continue to grow and have already become the main option. In the case of Cyberpunk 2077, for example, almost three-quarters of sales were digital.

On the other hand, of all the video games sold for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, 17% were first-party titles, that is, developed by Sony studios. This translates to a total of 58.4 million copies.

The Japanese company has also published data on PlayStation Plus users. Sony’s subscription service increases its number of customers from 41.5 million to 47.6 this fiscal year.

The number of active users on the PlayStation Network, on the other hand, has fallen to 109 million, compared to 114 in 2020.

This is 6.1 million more than in the previous year. Instead, the number of users of PlayStation Network services has fallen from 114 million in 2020 to 114 million this year.

This is because in March of last year the pandemic caused a large increase in video game consumption.

Technical problems

During yesterday, the online gaming platform Playstation Network (PSN) it was down worldwide for more than an hour.

Surprisingly, Argentine users of the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 consoles also stopped having access to the rest of the digital services, like ten years ago when it remained inaccessible as a result of a cyberattack.

As reflected by the company through Twitter, the servers stopped working at 18:30 in Argentina, both on the PS Vita, PS3, PS4 and PS5 consoles as well as the web services associated with PSN.

“Right now, PSN may not be available. We apologize for the inconvenience to our customers. We are conducting research and restoration work, so please wait a bit,” the company posted on its @AskPlayStationJP Twitter account.

