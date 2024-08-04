Let us remember that Sony Interactive Entertainment made official the acquisition of Bungie at the end of January 2022 for a sum equal to $3.6 billion . According to the agreements, the house of Destiny would have remained independent in terms of decision-making, creativity and management of the team. However, after the recent wave of layoffs and the admission by CEO Parsons that the studio’s accounts are in the red, Rumour has it that Sony has now revoked this independence partially or totally.

According to the testimonies of some former employees of Bungie to GamesFile journalist Stephen Totilo, Sony allegedly paid too much to acquire the software house with the studio allegedly making promises that were not kept. They also claim that Destiny 2’s Final Form expansion sold less at launch than Eclipse, despite it having been much more well-received by critics and fans.

Bungie Misses Its Launch Targets for The Eclipse

“Despite everything it sold less than the Eclipse,” the anonymous former employee told Totilo about the numbers of the Forma Ultima at launch. “The finances don’t work. Destiny is an incredibly expensive game to realize”.

The Bungie logo

“I think Sony paid too much for Bungie“, a source told Totilo. “I think Bungie promised some things that they couldn’t deliver.”

According to three former Bungie employees, studio executives “have overestimated the financial outlook of their studio to Sony and Wednesday’s cuts were necessary to stop the continuing losses.” Other sources told Totilo that Bungie failed to meet targets promised to Sony since the launch of Destiny 2: The Eclipsedespite the expansion having allowed it to achieve a new record for user traffic on Steam.

In short, the picture painted is that of a company that is anything but healthy. It is important to emphasize that the information above should be taken for what it is, that is, rumors whose veracity is impossible to verify. However, recent statements by CEO Pete Parsons about Bungie’s red accounts and the causes that led to the firing of 220 employees seem to confirm them.