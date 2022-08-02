We are witnessing these days a very strange but also rather hilarious show, with Sony and Microsoft which seem committed to battle in a renewed one console war of other times but with a very particular tone, all suited to trying, essentially, to bring water to one’s own mill struggling with the antitrust on the mammoth acquisition of Activision Blizzard.

Call of Duty is unrivaled, says Sony, it is impossible for any third party publisher to create a game of this magnitude and with equal popularity. Activision Blizzard’s games have nothing unique or essential, Microsoft replied, giving rise to a somewhat bizarre exchange. Xbox Game Pass has grown so much that it poses a threat, claims the PlayStation company, but imagine my lady, PlayStation Plus is the same as Xbox Game Pass, so there’s nothing to fear, Microsoft replied.

It seems to be witnessing a sort of console war passive-aggressive, in which Sony and Microsoft try to assert their reasons by diminishing their position as much as possible: on the one hand the PlayStation house tries to demonstrate to the various supervisory bodies on the international market that the acquisition of Activision Blizzard by Microsoft would create a strong imbalance in the gaming landscape. Sony’s claims should obviously be read in this way, as an attempt to lend a hand to doubts about the regularity of the operation $ 70 billion, arguing that this could turn the Microsoft conglomerate into something of a monopoly, actually. Sony’s alleged fear of the great growth of Xbox Game Pass also falls into this perspective, which would not seem all that justified even looking at the global numbers of the various subscription services, but is still part of the party game set up by the two companies. .

On the other hand, Microsoft is trying hard to diminish the scope of the operation, with several considerations that are also sensible, given that the purchase of Activision Blizzard would certainly not put it in a monopolistic position, even if they are really strange, since it finds itself arguing as the games of the company for which it is spending 70 billion dollars in the end “have nothing unique or essential”. The sense of this attitude must obviously be found in the desire to demonstrate the impossibility of an upheaval in the current equilibrium, also supported by the already established desire to keep Call of Duty as a multi-platform series. In all this, it is curious to note how all the other companies are essentially indifferent to the operation, as demonstrated by the relaxed opinion of Ubisoft, Google and others, as well as Nintendo which practically has a totally secluded position on the issue.

This is because clearly Sony is the company that he would have to lose more than anyone else from an acquisition of Activision Blizzard by Microsoft, given the mass of audience of Call of Duty and other games of the company that are currently on PlayStation and the various economic partnerships established between the two labels. It is therefore all a game of hyperbole on the one hand and understatement on the other, which stages a rather bizarre little theater, reminiscent of the direct console war of the good old days between two rivals on the market but in a totally new key, essentially having to go through the scrutiny of third parties that should impartially control the market trend.