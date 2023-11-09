From today’s various financial documents, confirmation also emerges that Hiroki TotokiSony’s current president, COO and CFO, will also officially be the CEO of Sony PlayStation after theJim Ryan’s exitfor a maximum of one year.

As we know, Jim Ryan has announced the abandonment of his role as CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment, with a decision that will be effective from April 2024. While waiting to find a successor specifically chosen for the role, the leadership of the division will be taken by Totoki, who already holds various roles at the top of the company.

This is an interim solution, that is provisionalchosen for the already influential position of the person in question who will limit himself to continuing the management started for PlayStation, awaiting a new CEO who will possibly be able to issue new guidelines.