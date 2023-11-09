From today’s various financial documents, confirmation also emerges that Hiroki TotokiSony’s current president, COO and CFO, will also officially be the CEO of Sony PlayStation after theJim Ryan’s exitfor a maximum of one year.
As we know, Jim Ryan has announced the abandonment of his role as CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment, with a decision that will be effective from April 2024. While waiting to find a successor specifically chosen for the role, the leadership of the division will be taken by Totoki, who already holds various roles at the top of the company.
This is an interim solution, that is provisionalchosen for the already influential position of the person in question who will limit himself to continuing the management started for PlayStation, awaiting a new CEO who will possibly be able to issue new guidelines.
CEO of PlayStation for a year at most
For this reason, the interim role will be rather limited in time: according to what Sony reported today, Hiroki Totoki will remain in the role of CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment for a year at mostbefore being replaced by another character yet to be selected and announced.
Much has been written about Jim Ryan’s abandonment but no information has emerged on the underlying reasons for the choice. For the moment, what we know is that the current head of PlayStation has chosen to leave the scene for personal reasons, also to be able to be closer to home and his family.
