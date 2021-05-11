If you are one of the people who think to become a PS5, and despite your efforts you don’t succeed… you’d better get used to it. We say this because the console supply problems are going to continue.

That’s what the CFO or CFO of Sony, Hiroki totoki. His comments, which come from the company’s recent financial report, suggest the problems the company is having in sourcing supplies for the console.

PS5 has had good sales, but they could be better

According Totoki, ‘I don’t think demand is calming down this year and even if we insure a lot more devices and produce a lot more PlayStation 5 units next year, our supply might not keep up with demand.’.

It is clear that many people want this new system, and that is what has skyrocketed its price. Hoarders and speculators don’t help either, taking advantage of scarcity to make big profits.

Wasn’t there not? PS5 became the fastest-selling console in history

Later, Hiroki totoki commented ‘We’ve sold over 100 million PS4 units, and considering our market share and reputation, I can’t imagine demand falling easily’.

Plans Sony are produce 14.8 million of consoles PS5 from April 1 this year to March 31 next. The numbers pertaining to the last fiscal year are 7.8 million globally, which is not bad.

The situation is expected to normalize until 2022

In that same period, 14.8 million were sold, but of the PS4. The fact is that the comments from this executive are less optimistic than those of other of his colleagues.

For example, Jim ryan, CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment, commented that the supply of PS5 ‘would improve every month throughout 2021’. It was last February that before a well-known media he said that things were likely to improve substantially as time passed.

What he commented at that time was ‘the pace of supply chain improvement will increase throughout the year, so by the time we get to the second half of [2021], you will see really decent numbers’.

However, the comments of Totoki they point in the opposite direction. Yes, it is possible that the production of units of the PS5 improve, but it is not expected to fully satisfy the demand that exists for the console. It only remains to settle.

Fountain.



