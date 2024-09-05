One of the key features in the video game market, especially when it comes to consoles, is that companies need to have their own intellectual properties, which helps them form an identity and fans recognize them immediately, which is why Nintendo has to Mario, Xbox to Halo and PlayStation to God of War. And speaking of Sony, recently the former interim CEO, Hiroki Totoki, mentions that they do not have sufficient properties.

Totoki has acknowledged that the company faces a significant challenge in terms of the lack of sufficient intellectual properties within its studios dedicated to the development of video games. Despite having a wide catalog of successful titles such as The Last of Us, Uncharted and Astro Bot, He notes that the company needs to expand its IP portfolio to remain competitive in the global market, where demand for new experiences is growing.

This is what he mentioned:

Whether it’s games, movies or anime, we don’t have that much IP that we’ve nurtured from the beginning. We’re missing the initial (IP) phase and that’s a problem for us.

Despite this lack, Sony has been extremely effective in bringing its popular Japanese content to the rest of the world, making franchises originally intended for a local market find success globally. The company’s focus on adapting and promoting games like The Last of Us and Uncharted for international audiences has resulted in a solid expansion of its player base in different regions, demonstrating its ability to capture the attention of audiences beyond its national market.

Even so, Totoki emphasizes the importance of developing new intellectual properties that allow Sony stay ahead in an increasingly competitive industry. While titles like Astro Bot and established franchises continue to be popular, the need for innovation and expansion in terms of IP has become crucial to remain a leader in the interactive entertainment industry.

Via: Financial Times

Author’s note: Well, if we’re being honest, they’ve gotten stuck using the same four franchises over and over again. The only new one so to speak is Ghost of Tsushima, so they need to get on with it.