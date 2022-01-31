Last year several reports emerged indicating that within Bungie there was an extremely toxic work environment, to the point that a former employee resigned due to the harassment she suffered in the company. These accusations seem to have died down in recent months, but now that the studio has become owned by PlayStation, Sony He assured that these reports and accusations will be taken as seriously as possible.

Jim Ryan, CEO of SIE, and Pete Parsons, CEO of Bungie, recently talked about all these toxic work culture reports. For its part, Ryan said the following:

“This is an area that Sony takes incredibly seriously. We have extremely high standards throughout the organization, and with the businesses we partner with. This is something extremely sensitive for me, even since the talks started. I am impressed, and feel nothing but pride in the way Bungie is organized and conducts itself. There are many things that Sony can learn from Bungie.”

On the other hand, we also have the declarations of Parson’s:

“We have been incredibly transparent with each other about the challenges we face. We are a company of 30 years ago, and we continue to learn, build and grow. I am extremely proud of what we are doing to create an inclusive environment for all. And we will continue to do so. We still have a lot to learn and build. And I think we can learn a lot from Sony.”

Both executives agree that there is still much to be done within Bungie to improve the work environment, and hopefully with the leadership of Sony, Bungie can leave that past behind and create a safe and inclusive environment for all workers.

Publisher’s note: It’s unfortunate that things like this keep coming to light, and while the situation isn’t as dire as it was at Activision Blizzard, it’s definitely not something that should be happening in the first place. We will see what kind of impact the purchase of Sony has, but I trust it will be for the good.

Via: GameRant