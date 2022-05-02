SonyNot unlike Microsoft, it has been spending sprees after a string of significant acquisitions over the past year, and it’s something the company continued into early 2022 after announcing the acquisitions of Bungie and Haven Studios. The PlayStation CEO Jim Ryan insisted that there are even more planned acquisitions, but who Sony could target remains a mystery for now.

The industry analyst Michael Pachter addressed the issue in a recent episode of his SIFTD Games Pachter Factor program, and according to him, Sony should see Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment as a goal. According to Pachter, if the deals involving the acquisitions of WB Games studios were to involve licenses for the Warner Bros. and DC properties, that would justify a deal of such magnitude.

“I think if Sony were really smart, it would make a move to acquire Warner Bros. Interactive“Pachter said.”But Warner Bros. Interactive isn’t worth the full price without the rights to exploit the DC Comics franchises. ”

“If you can’t create properties with Warner Bros. franchises like The Lord of the Rings and Harry Potter and DC Comics, then there’s really no point in acquiring Warner Bros. Interactive.“, has continued. “There are brands that are really good. You know, like Mortal Kombat and Injustice, but Injustice has DC characters. But they are the only ones that come to my mind that are sizable and nominally are for sale“.

Interestingly, news of Warner Bros. trying to sell its studios has recently resurfaced once again, just like it first appeared in 2020 (and then again last year), and Sony has been mentioned as one of the numerous companies interested in making the deal just like in 2020.

Source: Gamingbolt.