Sony Interactive Entertainmentthe division of sony responsible of PlayStationis acquiring high-end headphone maker Audezeaccording to a press release. sony states that “the acquisition will strengthen the efforts of SIE to continue to innovate when it comes to the audio experience of games of PlayStation“.

Audeze will operate independently and continue to make products for multiple platforms, although sony points out that “you will benefit from being part of the ecosystem of PlayStation“. Terms of the acquisition have not been disclosed.

The press release of sony highlights how headphones Audeze they use “proprietary technologies and unique planar magnet drivers to deliver an exceptional sound experience” for consumers and recording professionals alike. Sony specifically mentioned planar magnetic drivers on Thursday when it shared more details about new audio products from PlayStationincluding headphones Press Explore and the headset Press Elite, so this deal may have been in the works for some time. Both headsets will also take advantage of a new technology called playstation link that provides low latency and lossless audio when used with the PS5 and the new game streaming stick playstation portal.

Via: The Verge

Editor’s note: I mean, yes, but… wasn’t Sony supposed to be an authority on audio? Or am I stuck in the past? Either way I’m sure this will bring great audio experiences, the only thing that doesn’t bother me is that Sony tends to close its ecosystem hoping you’ll buy everything from their brand, let’s see what happens.