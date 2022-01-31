Jim Ryan, the president and CEO of Sony, announced with great satisfaction theacquisition of Bungie from his company and chose to comment on the deal on the PlayStation Blog, through a long letter that clarifies several really interesting points, including looking beyond the consoles.

The first point clarified concerns what interests Sony of Bungie in particular, namely its ability to develop and manage GaaS (game as a service): “Bungie has created two of the world’s most iconic franchises, Halo and Destiny, and has a great ability to deliver incredibly engaging large-scale experiences to the community through games that develop and evolve over time.“

Basically Ryan confirmed that the acquisition of Bungie is aimed precisely at bringing strong services to the PlayStation community. But in a later passage, the speech becomes even more clarifying, as Ryan talks about Sony’s ambition to bring the PlayStation platform. beyond the consoles: “Bungie’s achievements in cross-platform publishing and live service gaming will help us realize our ambitions to take PlayStation beyond consoles and grow our potential audience.”

So Ryan reiterated that Bungie “will remain independent e multiplatform, will have creative freedom and his successes in developing and launching highly successful franchises in the sci-fi shooter genre will complement Sony’s intellectual property portfolio.“

As if it had not been understood by now, Ryan continued to specify that Bungie will develop and help develop several live services for and with PlayStation Studios and that it could also curate games of other PlayStation IPs, since it is now part of the family.