The news of the video game industry has been talking about only one topic in recent months, and that is the purchase of Activision Blizzard by Microsoft, same that still cannot be specified. Even sony has been involved in the conflict, given that the CEO of Activision He has accused them of wanting to sabotage the transaction.

And now it seems that this matter is turning around, since sony He is pointing out to them that they apply obvious harassment and that because of the insistence of wanting to see documents that are going to be used in the FTC lawsuit. And it is that they are constantly requesting them, so it has reached a point of being fed up for those who have them in their hands.

This is the request they made to sony:

Microsoft made the reasonable request that SIE begin collecting documents from the agreed custodians at various points during the negotiations, including in writing on January 26 and January 31.

And since they have precisely refused to approve the petitions, Microsoft has wanted to take action on the matter, so they continued to request revisions. Something that apparently is not going to happen until the final trial that will determine whether Activision Blizzard may be purchased in its entirety.

Editor’s note: Wow, this matter is not going to stop making news until everything reaches an opinion, so expect more controversies to arise in the coming months.