Sony Interactive Entertainment Corp. hired a new antitrust and public policy lawyer who held a similar position at Uber Technologies Inc., named Gregory McCurdy,

McCurdy, Sony’s new senior director for competition and regulatory affairs, arrives as the company recently made a key acquisition and sunk antitrust-class action. McCurdy left Uber last year.

A Sony spokesperson confirmed McCurdy’s hiring, which he announced in a recent message posted on his LinkedIn profile.

“The world of video games is fascinating and will be a great new adventure for me,” McCurdy said via LinkedIn. He has spent more than 15 years as a senior attorney at Microsoft. before joining Uber in 2015. “I know from my days at Microsoft when Xbox was launched to compete with PlayStation,” McCurdy said.

Source: Bloomberglaw