A cause filed last year accused Sony of using its video game platform to overcharge players in the PlayStation Store. The London Court has now advancement authorized of the lawsuit, against the objections of the PS5 manufacturer. If it loses, Sony could have to pay players in the UK up to $7.9 billion.

The Competition Appeal Tribunal has sided against Sonystating that it “failed to establish that the [denuncia] has no reasonable grounds for making the claims/no real prospect of success at trial.”

The lawsuit, brought by consumer advocate Alex Neill, will now continue with a hearing between the two parties. Let’s point out that Sony is not accused of doing anything unusual, such as secretly manipulating prices. What is contested in the lawsuit is exactly what all modern platforms do: apply tariffs and block competition. Both Microsoft, Nintendo, Apple and many other companies that have their own closed platform do it. The lawsuit claims that by not allowing third parties to sell directly on the PlayStation Store, Sony is limiting competition and driving up prices for players.