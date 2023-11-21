A cause filed last year accused Sony of using its video game platform to overcharge players in the PlayStation Store. The London Court has now advancement authorized of the lawsuit, against the objections of the PS5 manufacturer. If it loses, Sony could have to pay players in the UK up to $7.9 billion.
The Competition Appeal Tribunal has sided against Sonystating that it “failed to establish that the [denuncia] has no reasonable grounds for making the claims/no real prospect of success at trial.”
The lawsuit, brought by consumer advocate Alex Neill, will now continue with a hearing between the two parties. Let’s point out that Sony is not accused of doing anything unusual, such as secretly manipulating prices. What is contested in the lawsuit is exactly what all modern platforms do: apply tariffs and block competition. Both Microsoft, Nintendo, Apple and many other companies that have their own closed platform do it. The lawsuit claims that by not allowing third parties to sell directly on the PlayStation Store, Sony is limiting competition and driving up prices for players.
The lawsuit against Sony, how it began
The lawsuit began last August and essentially alleged that the anti-competitive practices Sony allowed it to get away with charging a 30% commission on all PlayStation Store sales, rather than charging a lower amount and passing the savings on to consumers. Sony tried to have the case dismissed, but failed.
A version of these complaints has already emerged in the United States with the Epic vs. Apple lawsuit and the current Epic vs. Google lawsuit. The Fortnite company has accused the App Store and Google Play Store of charging exorbitant fees to anyone who wants to do business on the platforms. On this occasion, Epic Games also admitted that it was ready to take PlayStation to court over Fortnite cross-play.
