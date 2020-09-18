Bollywood actor Sonu Sood continues to help. Sonu Sood is being praised everywhere for his selfless service towards the people. Now due to this act of the actor, a young man is going to get a new leg.

Sonu Sood will help if there is no money for treatment

A young man wrote on his Twitter handle, ‘Sonu Sur sir my name is Dinesh Manikanta and I am 20 years old. I really need your help because I have lost my left leg above the knee due to the accident. Doctors have said that the artificial leg will cost up to Rs 7 lakh. My parents are Taylor. Please sir.

With the help of Sonu Sood, the young man will be able to walk again

On this tweet of the young man, Sonu Sood wrote while replying, ‘You are going to get a new leg this week, tell your parents.’ After this help of Sonu Sood, the young man will be able to walk again.

Sonu Sood is helping every class

During the lockdown, Sonu Sood sent thousands of migrant laborers to their homes at their expense. Since then he has been engaged in helping the needy. He is helping every class. Whether it is a student trapped abroad or a poor man’s house.