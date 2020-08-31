Bollywood actor Sonu Sood has been a superhero for the people since the lockdown. He is constantly helping all the needy people. These noble deeds of the actor are being praised everywhere. Recently Sonu Sood has promised to help an athlete and a girl preparing for an IAS.

An athlete recently shared a newspaper article in which he stated that his financial condition was not good. So he is training for the Olympics by borrowing shoes from his friends. He tweeted, ‘Sonu Sood sir my family’s financial situation is not good and my game is all over the world. So please help me and support me and my game. On this, Sonu Sood wrote while replying, ‘Today will be delivered.’

Sonu Sood is asked by a man to help his sister who is preparing for civil services. She tweeted and wrote, ‘Sir, can you help my sister in the preparation of civils? He needs some books of UPSC. Being in the family of a farmer, my father cannot provide money for him in this critical situation. Please help me sir. Replicating this Sonu Sood wrote, ‘Your books will reach you by tomorrow.’

Sonu Sood’s help vehicle is running continuously

During the Corona virus epidemic, thousands of migrant laborers trapped in other cities in lockdown were brought to their home by Sonu Sood at their expense. The train of help started from here is still running.