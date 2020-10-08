Bollywood actor Sonu Sood is helping the needy in the Corona era by moving forward. Ask for any help from them and it is impossible to help them. Sonu Sood’s generosity is being praised everywhere. Now he is going to have an auto driver surgery. He has given this information through Twitter.

Actually, an auto driver is injured in an accident. Due to lack of money, he is not being treated. The condition is such that if the driver is not treated at the right time, the driver’s hand may even bite. When Sonu Sood came to know about this, he tweeted, ‘How will you cut your hands brother? Your surgery is fixed on October 12. Never rotate in your auto. ‘

After this tweet by Sonu Sood, fans are not tired of praising him. Apart from this, Sonu Sood recently promised to get jobs for 50 girls from Dhanbad. Actually, a user tagged Sonu Sood and tweeted, ‘We are from Dhanbad district of Jharkhand. Due to the lockdown, we and 50 girls of our village had lost their jobs and now we are all unemployed in our house. We all need jobs, help us. You are the last hope. ‘ In response, Sonu Sood wrote, ‘Our 50 sisters from Dhanbad must be doing a good job within a week. This is my promise.

Please tell that during lockdown at your expense, Sonu Sood has brought thousands of migrant workers to their home. Apart from this, he paid fees for many children, built people’s homes and even he has helped the farmers immensely. Sonu Sood’s team is working day and night to help people.