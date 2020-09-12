In the lockdown caused by the corona virus, Sonu Sood did a simple job to bring home the migrant laborers and those trapped abroad. Sonu was praised by all people for this work. However, even after the lockdown is over, Sonu continues to help the needy people. Now Sonu Sood will take out scholarship for poor children so that they can do their favorite studies.

Started scholarship program in his mother’s name

Most universities and educational institutions have started their online classes. In such a situation, there are a large number of poor children who cannot fill fees due to lack of money or they do not have the resources to join online classes. Seeing the same problem, Sonu Sood has started a scholarship program in the name of his late mother. This program will give scholarship to promising poor children for higher education.

Sonu has signed agreement with many universities

Talking about this, Sonu said, ‘In the last few months I have seen how poor children are unable to pay for their education. Some poor children do not even have phones, tablets or laptops to attend online classes, while some do not have the money to pay the fees. That is why I have tied up with some universities across the country to give scholarships to these poor children in the name of my mother Professor Saroj Sood. I used to study for free in Monga district of Punjab. Mother had said that this work has to be taken forward and I think this is the right time for it.

Sonu Sood will take full cost, just one condition

Sonu further explained about the scholarship that this stipend will be given for popular courses like Medicine, Engineering, Artificial Intelligence, Robotics & Automation, Cyber ​​Security, Data Science, Fashion, Journalism and Business Studies. He said, ‘Students whose family income is less than 2 lakh rupees per year, they can apply for this scholarship. The only condition for this is that their academic record should be good. All their expenses like course fee, hostel fee and food expenses will be borne by us.