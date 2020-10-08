Bollywood actor Sonu Sood is in discussion these days due to his noble work. He is helping the needy in the Corona era by moving forward. People seeking help from him are never disappointed. Now he has promised to get jobs for 50 girls from Dhanbad. He said that he would arrange a good job for him within a week.

Actually, a user tagged Sonu Sood and tweeted, ‘We are from Dhanbad district of Jharkhand. Due to the lockdown, we and 50 girls of our village had lost their jobs and now we are all unemployed in our house. We all need jobs, help us. You are the last hope. ‘ In response, Sonu Sood wrote, ‘Our 50 sisters from Dhanbad must be doing a good job within a week. This is my promise.

Ali Fazal to play another Hollywood project, will play lead role in this film

Our 50 sisters from Dhanbad will be doing a good job within a week… This is my promise. @PravasiRojgar https://t.co/wJ7DjaoGts – sonu sood (@SonuSood) October 6, 2020

Recently Sonu Sood wrote an emotional post and congratulated the sister for her birthday. He also shared a childhood throwback photo with the sister on his Instagram account, in which he is seen holding the sister in his lap. In this picture, Sonu’s sister is a yellow frock sister, while Sonu is in a red-white T-shirt and pants.

Nora Fatehi did a bang dance on BEACH, fans are watching videos repeatedly

Sonu writes- ‘I remember the day you were born. October 2, 5 am. A popular newspaper, The Tribune, which had Gandhiji’s picture on its front page, was on our doorstep. Ramu Bhai told us that my sister has come. We stood at the door, when the father came, took us on a scooter to the civil hospital. Then the mother came out of the operation theater and we saw younger sister Malavika sleeping on her lap. How quickly the time passes. Always be happy my little sister Gunnu. Lots of love. ‘